Jupiter increases JLP Loans borrowing limit to 80% of funding pool

PANews
2025/08/16 20:13
JLaunchpad
PANews reported on August 16 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published a statement on the X platform stating that JLP Loans has increased the borrowing limit to 80% of the funding pool and lowered the borrowing interest rate. This means that JLP point holders can borrow more USDC at a lower cost. At the same time, the funding pool, as the backbone of Jupiter Perps, will continue to maintain its resilience.

