Opinion: The convergence of multiple market forces may push Bitcoin to $150,000 by the end of 2025

PANews reported on August 16th that according to Crowdfundinsider, global financial consulting giant deVere Group predicts that Bitcoin is still expected to reach $150,000 by the end of 2025 as institutional purchases, corporate bond adoption, US policy support, and sovereign returns continue to gain momentum. Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, stated that the confluence of multiple forces, such as the record influx of institutional capital through spot ETFs, the recognition of Bitcoin by public companies as a strategic reserve asset, and the White House's active support for the Bitcoin asset class, have collectively driven this latest surge and are the reason for maintaining the current target of $150,000 for Bitcoin by the end of the year.

