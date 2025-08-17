Bitcoin price derails as Polymarket Fed interest rate cut odds fall

Crypto.news
2025/08/17 01:00

Bitcoin pulled back and formed a risky pattern this week as market participants pared back their Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations. 

Summary
  • Bitcoin price pulled back after the hot producer price index data.
  • Polymarket odds of Federal Reserve cuts have fallen in the past few days.
  • Technical analysis points to more downside before an eventual rebound.

Bitcoin (BTC) retreated from the all-time high of $124,420 to $117,760 at last check Saturday, Aug. 16. Its market cap is $2.34 trillion, down from a peak of $2.47 trillion. This decline coincided with the declining odds of Federal Reserve cuts amid concerns about stagflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, much to President Trump’s dismay, views a strong labor market as one paired with stable prices. Currently, that balance is lacking in the U.S., where tariffs enacted on Aug. 7 are driving up costs as companies pass import duties onto consumers.

Bitcoin pressured by falling Fed cut odds

BTC price jumped to a record high of $124,420 on Aug. 14 after the Bureau of Labor Statistics published an encouraging consumer inflation report. While the core Consumer Price Index rose to 3.1%, the headline figure remained unchanged at 2.7%.

The sentiment changed a day later after the producer price index data soared to 3.6% in July. This report led to jitters about whether the Fed would cut interest rates in September, as many analysts had expected. 

These jitters emerged on Friday when the U.S. released its latest inflation expectation report. A survey by the University of Michigan showed that inflation expectations for 2026 jumped to 4.9% and 3.9% for the next five to ten years. 

These numbers, together with the weak nonfarm payrolls report earlier this month, suggests that the US is heading towards stagflation, which is characterized by high inflation and slow economic growth.

Therefore, Bitcoin price pulled back as traders pared back their Federal Reserve interest rate cut odds. Polymarket data shows that the odds of a September cut, while still high, have declined from 80% to 70% as of today. 

Historically, BTC price does well when the Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates or when the cut expectations are rising. 

Bitcoin price also pulled back after Austan Goolsbee, an FOMC member, warned that the bank needed more data to determine the next course of action because the impact of new tariffs would take time. 

BTC price technical analysis

Bitcoin price derails as Polymarket Fed interest rate cut odds fall - 1

The daily timeframe chart shows that Bitcoin price has come under pressure in the past few days. This pressure began to form as a highly bearish double-top pattern at $123,200, with a neckline at $112,000. 

Bitcoin has also formed a bearish divergence pattern, as evidenced by the Relative Strength Index and the MACD indicators, which have formed lower lows and lower highs. 

Therefore, BTC price will likely pull back in the next few days and then resume the uptrend. More gains will be confirmed if it rises above the all-time high of $124,420.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000569+0.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.129-0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01528+1.12%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.2129+4.20%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020218-2.83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13584+7.71%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01929+5.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $261 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $70.7449 million
Share
PANews2025/08/16 23:30

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?

Ethereum ETFs hit pause: $59m flows out as ETH pulls back from all-time highs