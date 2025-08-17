Mysterious 2012 Bitcoin Holder Moves 1,600 BTC in Several Waves

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 01:10
Waves
WAVES$1.1853-9.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,655.11+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10029+1.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714-3.64%

On Friday, as crypto prices swung wildly, a fresh batch of 300 bitcoins from 2012 — untouched for roughly 13 years — was moved for the first time. Altogether, this single holder has now shifted 1,600 BTC from 2012 wallets this month alone, a stash valued at more than $187 million today.

Old-School Bitcoin Wallets Continue to Rise

This month has seen waves of dormant bitcoin wallets spring back to life, and on Friday, three legacy Pay-to-Public-Key-Hash (P2PKH) addresses each shifted 100 BTC into fresh Pay-to-Witness-Public-Key-Hash (P2WPKH) addresses.

The coins moved between blocks 910159 and 910170, with two of the transfers confirmed in block 910170. The wallets mirrored the same pattern as previous 2012 spends, each moving 100 BTC into separate but unidentified P2WPKH addresses.

The chances that the same entity is behind nearly all the dormant 2012 coin movements this month are extremely high, with 16 wallets so far each moving 100 BTC. The entity has also joined the long line of 2017 wallets that woke up this month, which also transferred 100 BTC each.

The sudden revival of these long-idle 2012 coins hints at a calculated strategy, one that stretches across years of dormancy and reemerges in precise waves of activity. Whoever controls these wallets may not be liquidating holdings but orchestrating moves with deliberate timing and consolidation purposes.

Still, the movements leave the broader market to speculate on motives hidden within the blockchain’s silent record.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000569+0.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.129-0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01528+1.12%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.2129+4.20%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020218-2.83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13584+7.71%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01929+5.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $261 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $70.7449 million
Share
PANews2025/08/16 23:30

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?

Ethereum ETFs hit pause: $59m flows out as ETH pulls back from all-time highs