From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

Crypto.news
2025/08/17 05:00
NFT
The NFT market has staged a strong recovery NFTs are staging a comeback, with buyer activity nearly tripling and sales volume rising by 30.09% to $173.2 million.

New data from CryptoSlam reveals that NFT buyers and sellers surged, while total transactions declined. This suggests renewed market participation is concentrated in higher-value trades.

Ethereum led the pack with an 85% weekly gain—though it also saw wash trading soar 354%. Collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club posted eye-catching sales spikes, underscoring how blue-chip NFTs continue to drive the market even in a turbulent crypto backdrop. Read on for more:

Summary
  • NFT sales rebounded strongly with 30% growth to $173.2 million
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club dominated both collection rankings and individual sales
  • Market participation nearly tripled as buyers returned

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has rebounded with NFT buyers surging by 190.41% to 214,716 and NFT sellers increasing by 168.71% to 115,289.

However, NFT transactions have decreased by 10.65% to 1,553,949.

The sales jump is happening as Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $117,000 level after hitting a new ATH of $124,000.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to $4,400 after hitting $4,700. The global crypto market cap is now $3.97 trillion.

Ethereum wash trading jumps

Ethereum has strengthened its leading position with $105.4 million in sales and jumped by 85% from the previous week.

Ethereum’s wash trading has also surged by 353.99% to $30.1 million.

BNB (BNB) Chain has climbed to second place with $18.1 million, rising 33.48%. Polygon (POL) has fallen to third position with $11.5 million, declining 35.51%.

From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers - 1

Despite this drop, Polygon’s wash trading has surged by 605.87% to $46,605.

Mythos Chain maintains fourth place with $9.3 million, down 3.52%. Solana (SOL) holds fifth with $8.9 million, up 10.14%.

Immutable (IMX) has climbed to sixth place with $8 million, representing a 30.62% increase. Bitcoin has dropped to seventh place, with $4.4 million, a 69.33% decline.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at 885% growth, followed by Bitcoin at 712.30% and Immutable at 546.26%.

Bored Ape Yacht Club sales jump 500%

CryptoPunks has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings with $21 million in sales, surging 90.95%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (121.05%) while maintaining stable buyer and seller counts.

Bored Ape Yacht Club has jumped to second place with $15.6 million, jumping by almost 500%. The collection has more than doubled its transactions (161.40%) and seen growth in both buyers (22.41%) and sellers (20%).

The Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to third place with $10.3 million, a decline of 35.22%. The collection has seen substantial drop in buyers (67.81%) and sellers (48.80%).

SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain holds the fourth position with $7.2 million, representing a 56.17% increase. Pudgy Penguins sits in fifth with $6.3 million, up 31.51%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #4795 sold for 200 ETH ($909,183)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #2337 sold for 140 ETH ($634,809)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #7706 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 100 ETH ($453,435)
Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
