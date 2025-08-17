Trump-Backed Miner Seeks Asian Bitcoin Acquisitions

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 05:30
Financial Times (FT) reports that American Bitcoin, a U.S. cryptocurrency miner backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is actively seeking acquisitions of listed companies in Japan and potentially Hong Kong to amass bitcoin reserves.

According to three unnamed sources speaking with FT, the firm—which already develops its own strategic bitcoin holdings—has begun investor discussions about potential deals, aiming to replicate Michael Saylor’s and Strategy‘s model of using corporate structures to hoard cryptocurrency. American Bitcoin, backed by the Trump brothers and set for a Nasdaq listing via reverse merger in September, mines bitcoin and rebranded in March from American Data Centers. The Trump family’s deepening crypto involvement includes Donald Trump’s income from World Liberty Financial and Trump Media’s plan to raise $2.5 billion for a bitcoin treasury. American Bitcoin stated it explores “accretive opportunities” but has made no binding commitments; the Trump sons declined to comment on FT’s requests.

