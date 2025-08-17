"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

PANews reported on August 17 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," once again expressed concerns about the possibility of a severe financial recession earlier this week, saying: "The stock market crash indicator warns that the stock market will crash significantly. This is good news for gold, silver and Bitcoin holders. For baby boomers with 401k pensions, this is bad news."

