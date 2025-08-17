In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$133 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews
2025/08/17 23:30

PANews reported on August 17th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $133 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $101 million in long positions and $32.1821 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $7.867 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $61.0386 million.
