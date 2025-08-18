Accounts that rolled long ETH with small amounts of capital now have a floating profit of over $23.6 million

2025/08/18
PANews reported on August 18th that according to Yu Jin, a trader who initially rolled over ETH with 125,000 USDT in April has expanded his position to 76,700 ETH, with a total value of approximately $342 million, and a current unrealized profit of approximately $23.6 million. His major positions include: 1) a 14x leveraged long position of 51,745 ETH, valued at $230 million, with a liquidation price of $4,257 and a unrealized profit of $16.19 million; and 2) a 15x leveraged long position of 25,000 ETH, valued at $110 million, with a liquidation price of $4,248 and a unrealized profit of $7.43 million.

