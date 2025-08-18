Metaplanet Adds 775 Bitcoin, Total Holdings Reach 18,888 BTC

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 14:30
Bitcoin
BTC$115,369.08-2.21%

Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3350) announced the purchase of an additional 775 bitcoin at an average price of ¥17,720,023 per coin (totaling ¥13.733 billion), bringing its cumulative holdings to 18,888 bitcoin at an overall average cost of ¥15,041,118 (aggregate ¥284.097 billion).

The company also reported its key performance indicators for its Bitcoin Treasury Operations: BTC Yield of 41.7% (July–September 2024), 309.8% (October–December 2024), 95.6% (January–March 2025), 129.4% (April–June 2025) and 29.3% (July 1–August 18 2025), with BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain metrics reflecting accretive performance exclusive of dilution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.021-13.15%
Xai
XAI$0.04861-6.14%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00081-19.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1208-4.43%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.00996-8.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
FUND
FUND$0.0246+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Metaplanet is not slowing down on its accumulation of Bitcoin, boosting its portfolio with fresh funds. According to an August 18 disclosure, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 775 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93 million. The acquisition was made at an…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,386.1-2.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001876-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 14:58
HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

PANews reported on August 18th that HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000269+3.86%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1425+9.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 15:13

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 990 BTC

Hackers sell email accounts of governments and police departments worldwide at low prices