HashKey MENA launches order book trading

PANews
2025/08/18 15:13
PANews reported on August 18th that HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no upper limit on trading volume, flexible trading volume options, and 24/7 deposit and withdrawal support, providing users with a more efficient, transparent, and fair trading experience.

In addition to the Order Book trading function, the platform has also launched OTC (over-the-counter) services to provide services to institutions and high-net-worth clients, supporting large-scale over-the-counter transactions of mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT and AED and USD.

