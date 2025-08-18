Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Crypto.news
2025/08/18 14:58
Bitcoin
BTC$115,217.18-2.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001876-4.08%

Metaplanet is not slowing down on its accumulation of Bitcoin, boosting its portfolio with fresh funds.

Summary
  • Metaplanet has purchased an additional 775 BTC for $93 million at an average price of $120,006 per coin.
  • The company now holds 18,888 BTC, valued at $1.94 billion at current market prices.
  • CEO Simon Gerovich reaffirmed Metaplanet’s commitment to its Bitcoin strategy, hinting at more buys ahead.

According to an August 18 disclosure, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 775 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93 million. The acquisition was made at an average price of $120,006 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 18,888 BTC, worth $1.94 billion at current prices.

The latest acquisition contributes to a year-to-date BTC Yield of 480%, with the most recent quarter-to-date yield at 29.3%. Metaplanet uses the BTC Yield metric as a performance indicator for assessing shareholder accretion, measuring Bitcoin per fully diluted share growth over time.

Commenting on the latest purchase, CEO Simon Gerovich reiterated that the company remains committed to its Bitcoin strategy, hinting at more purchases ahead.

“18,888 BTC. Onward and upward,” he wrote in an X post. 

Metaplanet’s strategic Bitcoin bid

With an ambitious target to eventually control 1% of BTC’s total supply by acquiring 210,000 BTC by 2027, Metaplanet has been ramping up its accumulation throughout 2025.

So far in Q3 alone, the company has bought around 5,556 BTC, largely funded through a mix of equity issuance, debt financing, and proceeds from the exercise of stock acquisition rights.

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase - 1

Metaplanet is also laying the groundwork for far larger acquisitions. Earlier this month, it filed plans to raise 555 billion yen ($3.8 billion) by issuing two classes of Bitcoin-backed preferred shares over the next two years. 

In the near term, the company aims to hold 30,000 BTC by year-end 2025. and 100,000 BTC by 2026. With its latest purchase, Metaplanet now sits 11,112 BTC away from this year’s target. To close the gap over the next six months, the firm will need to stay committed to or step up its current accumulation pace, as it pushes toward its bigger 210,000 BTC ambition.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been under pressure in recent days. Trading at $115,436 at press time, the asset is down about 2.3% over the past 24 hours and 5.4% on the week, as it continues to cool off from last week’s surge to a new all-time high above $124,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Russia demands Israel immediately stop attacks and raids on Iran

Russia demands Israel immediately stop attacks and raids on Iran

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations said that Israel's actions could potentially draw third countries into the conflict. Russia demanded
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14932+1.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799-18.30%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 22:55
Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds

Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum core developer Barnabé Monnot recently discussed the EIP-7782 improvement proposal, which intends to reduce the block generation time from 12
Core DAO
CORE$0.4811-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799-18.30%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1568-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 12:04
HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

PANews reported on August 18th that HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000277+6.94%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1438+9.77%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 15:13

Trending News

More

Russia demands Israel immediately stop attacks and raids on Iran

Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 990 BTC

Hackers sell email accounts of governments and police departments worldwide at low prices