South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to submit a stablecoin regulation bill in October

2025/08/18 16:12
PANews reported on August 18th that according to The Block, South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to submit a stablecoin regulatory bill to the legislature in October, covering issuance, collateral management, and risk control requirements. The bill will be included in the second phase of the digital asset legal framework. South Korea's four largest banks may meet with Heath Tarbert, president of Circle, the issuer of USDC, next week to discuss stablecoin cooperation. Japan is also expected to approve the issuance of its first yen-denominated stablecoin in the fall.

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, today announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no
PANews2025/08/18 15:43
Cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading, with Strategy down nearly 2%.

PANews reported on August 18 that as Bitcoin fell during the day, cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading in the U.S., with Strategy (MSTR.O) falling nearly 2%, and Coinbase (COIN.O)
PANews2025/08/18 16:19
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56

