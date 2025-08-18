Cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading, with Strategy down nearly 2%.

PANews
2025/08/18 16:19
U
U$0.019-20.53%

PANews reported on August 18 that as Bitcoin fell during the day, cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading in the U.S., with Strategy (MSTR.O) falling nearly 2%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) and Riot Platforms falling more than 1%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, today announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000277+6.94%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1441+5.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 15:43
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2486+2.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
MAY
MAY$0.04895-3.06%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000289-16.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

The cold winter of US regulation seems to be quietly receding, and a ray of light of "innovation exemption" has shone into the DeFi field. On June 9, the positive signal released by the top SEC officials indicated that the DeFi platform may usher in a more friendly development environment.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-0.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001724-3.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04895-3.06%
Raydium
RAY$3.372-9.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/11 16:42

Trending News

More

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.26)

Japan’s FSA to Approve First Yen-Denominated Stablecoin, JPYC, This Autumn