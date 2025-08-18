CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.75 billion last week

PANews
2025/08/18 16:39
LayerNet
NET$0.00010932+3.69%

PANews reported on August 18th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly report, digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.75 billion last week, pushing total assets under management to a record high of $244 billion. Ethereum saw $2.87 billion in weekly inflows, accounting for 77% of total inflows, bringing its year-to-date inflows to $11 billion, far exceeding Bitcoin's. Bitcoin saw inflows of $552 million during the same period. Solana and XRP saw inflows of $177 million and $126 million, respectively, while Litecoin and TON saw net outflows of $400,000 and $1 million, respectively. The United States was the largest region for inflows, accounting for 99%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

Recently, PANews interviewed Danny, a core contributor of Pundi AI. He reviewed his entrepreneurial journey from payment to AI, and shared the team&#39;s technical solutions, insights into the Southeast Asian Web3 industry, and deep thoughts on VC models and AI development. From the QR code payment experiment in Indonesia to breaking the global AI data bottleneck today, the story of Pundi AI is not only a microcosm of technological iteration, but also a vivid portrayal of Southeast Asian Web3 innovation and exploration.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.158846-7.29%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4797-3.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189-5.93%
VinuChain
VC$0.00439-2.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001868-3.71%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 10:30
The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 19 that Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF), a British listed company, announced that it has purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins according to its
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799-13.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:38
A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89Da returned to the market with $96 million in USDC and once again opened a long position
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,275.39-5.92%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 16:51

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

Centrifuge’s TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund

Digital Asset Rout: BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead $300B Crypto Sell-Off