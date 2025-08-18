Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Puteaux, August 18, 2025: Capital B, a European Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has announced a capital increase of approximately $2.57 million (€2.2 million), fully subscribed by Adam Back.
This capital infusion is expected to facilitate the acquisition of approximately 17 additional BTC, potentially raising the company’s total holdings to 2,218 BTC. Additionally, the bompany confirmed the final conversion of 4,760,000 OCA B-01 held by Fulgur Ventures into 8,750,000 ordinary shares, further advancing its strategy to enhance bitcoin holdings per share on a fully diluted basis. Cryptographer and Blockstream founder Adam Back has recently supported Bitcoin Treasury Companies such as H100, BSTR, and Capital B, providing substantial funding to enhance their bitcoin acquisition strategies.