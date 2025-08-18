Over $370 million in long-term idle Bitcoin has recently been transferred on-chain

PANews
2025/08/18 19:54

PANews reported on August 18 that according to CryptoQuant monitoring, about 31,968 long-idle bitcoins (stored for 3 to 5 years) were recently transferred on the chain, with a total value of approximately US$378 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS), the company will pay a one-time blockchain dividend (Bividend) to shareholders, with a reward of US$0.05 per share
PAID Network
PAID$0.028-1.75%
Ethereum
ETH$4,348.27-4.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 19:10
Legacy rails, new money: Visa and Mastercard just flipped the crypto playbook | Opinion

Legacy rails, new money: Visa and Mastercard just flipped the crypto playbook | Opinion

Crypto’s next leap won’t be a flashy headline. It’ll be a swipe, a tap, or a transaction powered by the very giants it once hoped to topple.
Threshold
T$0.01647-3.68%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.459-0.64%
LightLink
LL$0.01372-3.17%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003116-3.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/18 19:08
Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Puteaux, August 18, 2025: Capital B, a European Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has announced a capital increase of approximately $2.57 million (€2.2 million), fully subscribed by Adam Back. This capital infusion is expected to facilitate the acquisition of approximately 17 additional BTC, potentially raising the company’s total holdings to 2,218 BTC. […]
B
B$0.54614-4.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,606.85-2.20%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 18:30

Trending News

More

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

Legacy rails, new money: Visa and Mastercard just flipped the crypto playbook | Opinion

Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

Dutch firm Amdax plans to launch a Bitcoin treasury on Euronext, aiming to hold at least 1% of all Bitcoin.