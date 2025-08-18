BTCS to issue world’s first Ethereum dividend to shareholders

Crypto.news
2025/08/18 20:57

BTCS will become the first public company to issue dividends in cryptocurrency.

Summary
  • BTSC to become the first company to issue dividends in ETH
  • The company will also issue loyalty payments to long-term holders
  • The company hopes to discourage short selling and boost its share price

Crypto and institutional finance are increasingly converging. On Monday, August 18, BTSC announced the issuance of $0.05 per share in Ethereum (ETH). This move would make it the first public company to offer dividends in crypto.

In addition to the dividend, the company is offering a one-time loyalty payment of $0.35 per share. This bonus will go to shareholders who move their shares to the company’s transfer agent and hold them there between September 26, 2025, and January 26, 2026. To prioritize retail investors, BTCS noted that the loyalty payment will exclude executives and employees.

BTCS currently trades at $4.41 per share, making the combined $0.40 dividend and loyalty payment a notable return for participating shareholders. The company says this initiative is designed to attract new investors while rewarding those who stay long.

BTCS hopes to discourage short sellers

Beyond shareholder incentives, the move also aims to deter short sellers. Shares that are moved to the transfer agent cannot be lent out, which limits the pool of stock available for shorting.

BTCS also stressed that at the time the board approved its dividends, shares were trading below its net asset value per share, or the combined value of its cash and crypto. The company’s current valuation is $211 million, while it holds 70,140 ETH, worth more than $300 million. The dividend and the loyalty payments are supposed to realign the stock with its assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that Nasdaq-listed company ETHZilla Corporation announced its official name change and the launch of its Ethereum asset management strategy. The stock code was changed from
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228089-4.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,314.79-5.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 20:33
Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

PANews reported on August 18th that Reborn Coffee, a US-based boutique coffee chain, announced the launch of a strategic review to explore the integration of regulated digital assets into its
Share
PANews2025/08/18 20:41
Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to updated Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC (approximately $83.48 million), with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 976 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$115,584.07-2.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,314.79-5.13%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009952-2.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 21:27

Trending News

More

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower's Tembo Secures Energi Investment, Valuing $200 Million

XRP Ledger Ranks Lowest for Security Among 15 Blockchains in New Report