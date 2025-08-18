XRP, ETH, and BTC Holders Embrace Cloud Mining – Quid Miner Delivers Daily Passive Crypto Returns

CryptoNews
2025/08/18 21:08
U
U$0.0204-11.30%
RealLink
REAL$0.04882-0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,627.59-2.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10044-0.14%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003657+0.32%
XRP
XRP$2.9938-3.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0787-2.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,316.37-5.16%

With the SEC’s settlement with Ripple finally lifting the regulatory cloud over XRP, investor confidence has strengthened, and expectations for a potential U.S.-listed XRP ETF are rising.

At the same time, XRP continues to prove its real-world value in cross-border payments, already adopted by more than 100 banks and financial institutions worldwide.

Ethereum: Policy Support for DeFi and Tokenization

Ethereum is also seeing regulatory progress. In Europe, the MiCA framework is providing clearer rules for ETH-based applications, while in Asia, regulators are testing Ethereum-powered tokenization of bonds and securities.

These steps reinforce Ethereum’s role in DeFi and its growing importance as infrastructure for traditional markets, strengthening its long-term value.

From Volatility to Passive Crypto Income

With regulatory clarity for both XRP and ETH, many investors are moving away from high-risk trading toward predictable, automated yield models. Cloud mining has quickly become one of the most accessible approaches—no hardware, no energy bills, no technical expertise, just steady daily returns.

At the center of this shift is Quid Miner, a UK-based platform founded in 2010. Since launching its cloud mining services in 2018, the company has expanded under strict international standards and now serves users in more than 180 countries.

By combining compliance, global infrastructure, and a mobile-first design, Quid Miner makes crypto mining simple, secure, and profitable for everyday investors.

Quid Miner: A Compliant, Mobile-First Cloud Mining Platform

Quid Miner operates 100% renewable energy-powered data centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Central Asia, ensuring sustainable operations and stable hash power delivery.

Through its iOS and Android apps, anyone can register, select a plan, and start mining in minutes—no rigs, no coding, no guesswork.

Why Investors Choose Quid Miner

  1. AI Optimization – Intelligent algorithms dynamically allocate hash power to maximize profitability.

  2. Bank-Grade Security – Assets and data safeguarded by McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection.

  3. Multi-Asset Mining – Supports XRP, ETH, BTC, DOGE, LTC, and more leading cryptocurrencies.

  4. Green Infrastructure – 100% renewable energy across all mining centers, aligned with ESG values.

  5. User Incentives – $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, and referral rewards up to 4.5%.

How to Start in Three Easy Steps

  1. Claim Your $15 Bonus — Start risk-free and earn about $0.60 daily with no investment.
  2. Register Instantly — Sign up with your email and launch mining within minutes.
  3. Choose a Plan — Flexible contracts tailored to different budgets and profit goals. Find the latest options and real-time rates here.

Conclusion

With XRP overcoming regulatory hurdles and Ethereum gaining global policy support, crypto is entering a new phase of legitimacy and adoption. For investors seeking stability over speculation, Quid Miner provides a compliant, secure, and eco-friendly way to transform market momentum into daily passive income—all from a smartphone.

Visit the official website and download the app for Android or iOS.

Sign up today, claim your $15 free hash power, and start earning with Quid Miner Cloud Mining.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that Nasdaq-listed company ETHZilla Corporation announced its official name change and the launch of its Ethereum asset management strategy. The stock code was changed from
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228089-4.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,314.79-5.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 20:33
Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

PANews reported on August 18th that Reborn Coffee, a US-based boutique coffee chain, announced the launch of a strategic review to explore the integration of regulated digital assets into its
Share
PANews2025/08/18 20:41
Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to updated Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC (approximately $83.48 million), with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 976 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$115,584.07-2.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,314.79-5.13%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009952-2.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 21:27

Trending News

More

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower's Tembo Secures Energi Investment, Valuing $200 Million

XRP Ledger Ranks Lowest for Security Among 15 Blockchains in New Report