Space and Time collaborates with a16z to improve Jolt performance

PANews
2025/08/18 23:20
Joltify
JOLT$0.01692-2.98%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1518-3.80%

PANews reported on August 18th that Space and Time announced a partnership with a16z to accelerate the development of Jolt using the Dory polynomial commitment scheme. Dory, a standard implementation of high-performance zero-knowledge protocols, powers both Proof of SQL and Jolt. a16z recently announced a sixfold performance improvement for Jolt, thanks to its "Twist and Shout" memory validation technology and Space and Time's Dory implementation. The Dory scheme optimizes the verification of large datasets and is suitable for high-throughput zero-knowledge systems.

Space and Time will continue to collaborate with a16z and Make Infinite to contribute optimized implementations to the community and help developers build efficient zero-knowledge protocols.

