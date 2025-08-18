Jefferies raises price target for Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific to $22

PANews reported on August 18th that Jefferies (investment bank) released a report stating that the proposed merger between Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific (CORZ) and CoreWeave faces valuation misalignment, and if CoreWeave's stock price continues to decline, it may lead shareholders to reject the deal. The report raised CORZ's target price from $16 to $22 to reflect the acquisition's impact.

Furthermore, if CoreWeave's stock price does not recover before the vote, the transaction terms may need to be renegotiated, including increasing the exchange ratio or introducing price protection mechanisms. CORZ's current share price is approximately $14.40, which still offers significant upside potential compared to the target price.