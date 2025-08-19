TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through convertible bonds, increasing Google's stake to 14%.

2025/08/19 00:02

PANews reported on August 18th that Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through the issuance of convertible bonds maturing in 2031 to support data center expansion and related transactions. Cloud computing provider Fluidstack is expanding its lease on the Lake Mariner campus to 160 megawatts, with Google providing $320 million in financing and increasing its stake in TeraWulf to 14%.

