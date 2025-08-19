CICC: The Federal Reserve will remain cautious in its decision to cut interest rates and will not cut interest rates significantly

PANews
2025/08/19 08:24
PANews reported on August 19th that a CICC research report indicated that the market has recently significantly increased its pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut, and divisions within the Fed have intensified, with some favoring a rate cut and others advocating a wait-and-see approach. US President Trump, Treasury Secretary Benson, and others are also pressuring the Fed, calling for a significant rate cut. However, we believe that current conditions do not support a significant rate cut. The greatest risk facing the US currently is quasi-stagflation, and rate cuts cannot resolve this dilemma. Monetary policy should remain centered on stabilizing inflation (expectations), rather than pursuing short-term growth or succumbing to political pressure. Therefore, we believe the Fed will remain cautious in its decision-making on rate cuts and will refrain from significant easing. The coexistence of slowing employment and sticky inflation significantly increases the uncertainty surrounding the monetary policy path.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

