Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

PANews
2025/08/19 08:31
PANews reported on August 19th that the Financial Times reported that a document shows that as part of the agreement, Ukraine will commit to purchasing $100 billion worth of US weapons with European funding, with the goal of obtaining US security guarantees after reaching a peace agreement with Russia. Under these proposals, Kyiv and Washington will also reach a $50 billion agreement to cooperate with Ukrainian companies to produce drones. These companies have been pioneers in drone technology since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict in 2022. Four people familiar with the matter revealed that Ukraine shared the proposal for a new security agreement with the United States in a list of talking points with European allies before meeting with US President Trump at the White House on Monday.

Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
PANews2025/05/12 11:00
PANews2025/08/19 09:47

