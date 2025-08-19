Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 02:15
MAY
MAY$0.05013+2.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.15863-3.32%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21789-3.08%
ALI
ALI$0.00653-1.65%
Doge

Crypto traders woke up to a simple, fast-moving message from popular analyst Ali Martinez (X: @ali_charts): the TD Sequential indicator just printed a “9” on Dogecoin, and that often signals a short-term exhaustion of selling. In other words, it is a setup that’s “primed for a bounce.”

Right now, Dogecoin is trading roughly around $0.22, a level that’s become a favorite for quick traders who scalp meme-coin moves. Martinez posted a clean chart showing the TD nine-count on an hourly timeframe. It is the classic DeMark signal that many technicians use to spot when a downtrend might be due for a corrective pop.

Potential Dogecoin Price Reaction

The chart and the short caption were enough to get attention: on social platforms, these things can move prices quickly as traders pile in or step to the sidelines. What does a “TD Sequential 9” actually mean? In plain terms, it’s a short-term timing tool. After a string of candles in a trend, the indicator reaches a nine and flags a potential pause or reversal.

DOGE Price Chart By Ali Martinez

It doesn’t guarantee a sustained rally. Think of it more like a heads-up that selling pressure has likely slowed and a bounce is possible if buyers show up. So what are traders watching next? The obvious levels are the $0.218–$0.220 area for support and roughly the $0.225 region as near-term resistance.

If DOGE can hold those low-twenties and push past $0.225 with decent volume, the case for a relief rally strengthens. If it fails to hold, though, the memecoin is still vulnerable to another leg lower. Memecoins are famous for snapping back just as quickly as they explode higher.

There are a few other things to keep in mind. On-chain flows and whale accumulation during pullbacks have been noted by some analysts, which provides a slightly friendlier backdrop than a straight panic dump. But broader market action, how Bitcoin (BTC) and other large caps behave, will be the real mood-setter.

Without an uptick in overall crypto buying, any DOGE bounce might be shallow or short-lived. Martinez’s tweet lit up a familiar technical pattern that many short-term traders respect. It raises the odds of a bounce from current levels.

However, it’s a cue to watch price and volume closely rather than a signal to go all-in. For traders, that means tight risk controls and watching whether buyers can actually confirm the move above the key resistance; otherwise, it’s just another blip on a very bumpy road.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

High-impact developments can shift market sentiment in a matter of hours, as seen with recent moves from Stellar (XLM) and Monero (XMR). Stellar’s price is edging toward a decisive $0.47 The post Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Stellar
XLM$0.4072-1.54%
Monero
XMR$266.13+0.10%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00642-0.92%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/16 00:00
Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

The post Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in 2025 as demand for its ecosystem rises. Recent market data shows that both institutional and retail investors are increasingly focused on Ethereum, while also exploring crypto presale opportunities. These presale crypto tokens are reshaping early-stage investing, giving people access to new projects before public launches.  From top crypto presales to innovative pre-sale cryptocurrency launches, this trend is now an important part of Web3 adoption. PepeDollar (PEPD) is one such project gaining traction in the crypto presale list, making some analysts view it as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a massive surge, with nearly US$3 billion in net inflows recorded in a single week. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted only US$562 million during the same period, underscoring Ethereum’s appeal. Treasury firms have also ramped up exposure, moving from US$600 million to US$11 billion in ETH holdings in just six weeks. This trend signals growing institutional confidence and the rising importance of Ethereum in the global market. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for Ethereum ETFs has further boosted momentum. The change reduces operational costs and improves efficiency, making ETH funds more attractive to large investors.  Analysts highlight this shift as one of the biggest catalysts for long-term demand, showing how Ethereum remains central in discussions about wealth-building opportunities. PepeDollar Presale Brings Pay-Fi to Ethereum Layer-2 PepeDollar enters the spotlight as one of the top crypto presales of 2025, building directly on Ethereum’s Layer-2 infrastructure. Its focus is the PepeDollar Payment Protocol, designed to bridge DeFi and real-world payments, creating what the team calls the Pay-Fi economy. This integration of blockchain into daily use cases sets it apart from typical token presales. The new crypto token presale for PepeDollar…
SIX
SIX$0.02205-3.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.05093+5.40%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223072-2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003+0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001743-1.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,227.72-2.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 10:48
Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

Institutional investors poured US$3.75 billion into crypto funds, lifting AuM to a record US$244 billion as Ethereum absorbed US$2.87 billion of the inflows.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 05:00

Trending News

More

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens

Ethereum Whale Dumps Shocking $37M ETH: What’s Next?