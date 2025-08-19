Crypto Funds See $3.75B Weekly Surge – Ethereum Claims 77% of It

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.
Edyme is a writer, a content writer that specialises in writing about the crypto realm. Asides Bitcoinist and NewsBTC, Edyme’s writing has been featured in top sites such as Blockchain.News, CoinMonk, Blockchain Reporter, Bitcoin Insider among others.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.