Texas judge backs Logan Paul’s bid to escape CryptoZoo lawsuit

A US judge says Logan Paul’s bid to toss a suit over the collapse of CryptoZoo should be allowed, but a class group should also get the chance to update their claims.

YouTuber Logan Paul’s bid to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit over his defunct non-fungible token (NFT) project CryptoZoo should be allowed, says a Texas magistrate judge.

Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin advised an Austin federal court on Thursday that the class group had not sufficiently tied Paul to their claims that they lost money by buying into the CryptoZoo project.

The recommendation could see a federal judge drop the suit unless the class updates it.

Read more