Backlash Erupts as Saylor’s MicroStrategy Heightens Bitcoin Volatility Exposure

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:10
Threshold
T$0.01611-0.80%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223519-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,809.95-0.51%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004985-2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-0.05%

MicroStrategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) corporate holder, is facing mounting backlash. This follows Executive Chair Michael Saylor’s announcement of a now-controversial update to the company’s equity issuance policy.

The move removes a long-standing safeguard that prevented the firm from selling stock below a 2.5x multiple of its net asset value (mNAV), a measure designed to protect shareholders from dilution.

Investor Trust Shaken as MicroStrategy Prioritizes “Flexibility” Over Safeguards

In an August 18 post, Saylor said the company updated its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy.

While framed as a step toward strategic agility, the change has ignited anger among investors. Based on community feedback on X (Twitter), users accuse Saylor of breaking promises and eroding confidence in MicroStrategy’s governance.

More closely, critics say the adjustment effectively grants management the ability to issue shares whenever it sees fit, regardless of valuation. For many, this represents a sharp departure from earlier commitments.

According to King, the move comes after MicroStrategy’s premium crashed from 3.4x to 1.6x since November 2024.

This crash, King alleges, prompted Saylor to restructure in favor of management flexibility.

Other investors echoed the sentiment, highlighting that during Strategy’s earnings call, Michael Saylor said they would not ATM the common below a 2.5 mNAV.

However, they are now giving themselves permission to do it based on whatever subjective, unpublished whim makes them think it’s a good idea.

In particular, the investor is concerned about MicroStrategy’s move changing and reneging on a past promise.

Could MicroStrategy’s Guidance Put Credibility at Stake?

Community members remain skeptical, with some calling it a classical Wall Street move. Even those sympathetic to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-centric mission struggled to defend the pivot.

Market observers like Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that the change puts “Saylor bid” back in play. This means allowing the company to sell stock to buy more Bitcoin when deemed advantageous.

Meanwhile, investor concerns extend beyond broken promises. Some warn that the policy shift could exacerbate risks tied to Bitcoin’s volatility.

The backlash highlights a growing divide between Saylor’s relentless Bitcoin-first strategy and shareholders who fear being sacrificed in the process.

However, MicroStrategy’s past guidance left room for reevaluation, so they are well within their right to issue this new guidance.

Is the update a savvy financial maneuver or a costly credibility hit? By loosening its equity issuance guardrails, MicroStrategy has reignited debate about whether its strategy serves investors, or Michael Saylor himself.

The post Backlash Erupts as Saylor’s MicroStrategy Heightens Bitcoin Volatility Exposure appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/backlash-saylor-microstrategy-bitcoin-volatility-exposure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021908-2.12%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008294-7.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-10.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:01
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.021--%
Xai
XAI$0.0475-2.60%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00083+2.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1159-4.13%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.00925-7.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

The cryptocurrency market has entered one of its busiest trading phases yet, with Bitcoin and Ether ETFs hitting record volume. At the same time, XRP and fast-rising altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE are catching attention from traders seeking the best altcoins to buy now, with analysts eyeing 20x price moves this cycle. Bitcoin ETFs Push Volume to […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.27-3.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006603-0.51%
XRP
XRP$2.999+0.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03714-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:12

Trending News

More

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense

Hashrate Approaches The 976 EH/s Peak Set This Year