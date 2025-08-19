Earn Bitcoin as Passive Income with QFSCOIN Best Free Cloud Mining

In today’s fast-evolving crypto world, mining digital assets like bitcoin, litecoin, and dogecoin no longer requires owning massive hardware or learning complex software setups. Instead, platforms like QFSCOIN have introduced simplified and passive cloud mining solutions that make earning from crypto easier than ever. If you’re looking for a way to get started with bitcoin mining or dogecoin mining without spending on machines, electricity, or technical maintenance, QFSCOIN offers one of the best cloud mining experiences available today.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minnesota, USA, QFSCOIN is a regulated crypto mining company that specializes in cloud mining services for bitcoin, litecoin, and dogecoin. With fully operational data centers in the U.S., Canada, Norway, Iceland, and Kazakhstan, the platform guarantees high-efficiency mining powered by artificial intelligence.

What sets QFSCOIN apart is its mission: to make trusted cloud mining available to everyone—regardless of tech background or financial status. It offers a $30 free cloud mining bonus just for signing up, and users can start mining immediately without purchasing any equipment. The interface is beginner-friendly, the process is fully automated, and returns are credited daily.

Thanks to its AI-driven mining systems and powerful risk management setup, QFSCOIN is seen as one of the top cloud mining choices today. Here’s what makes it even more appealing:

  • $30 registration bonus (no purchase needed)
  • 24/7 customer service
  • Daily payouts
  • Zero electricity costs
  • SSL encryption and DDoS protection
  • Diverse contract options
  • Up to 3% commission through affiliate referrals

Cloud Mining Contracts at QFSCOIN

Below is the full breakdown of QFSCOIN’s current mining contract offerings. These plans cater to both beginners and serious crypto enthusiasts:

Contract PriceContract TermFixed ReturnDaily Rate
$30 (Free)1 Day$30 + $0.903.00%
$1002 Days$100 + $52.50%
$3002 Days$300 + $19.203.20%
$1,2003 Days$1,200 + $1444.00%
$3,5003 Days$3,500 + $6306.00%
$10,0006 Days$10,000 + $5,4009.00%

Each package offers a fixed daily rate and a guaranteed payout, making QFSCOIN one of the top cloud mining options for predictable income. The more you invest, the higher your return per day. With no hidden fees, no electricity costs, and round-the-clock mining, your crypto grows while you sleep.

How to Start Mining on QFSCOIN

Getting started with QFSCOIN is refreshingly easy and takes just minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide for anyone new to cloud mining:

Step 1: Choose a reliable provider
Trust is key when it comes to mining crypto. As a trusted cloud mining platform regulated by U.S. financial authorities, QFSCOIN offers transparency, security, and daily profits. Whether you’re interested in bitcoin mining or dogecoin mining, this platform is geared to serve both small and large investors alike.

Step 2: Register an account
Simply head to the official website and sign up using your email. Instantly, you’ll receive a $30 free cloud mining bonus. No credit card, no identity verification required—just create an account and start earning right away.

Step 3: Pick a mining contract
Browse the available contracts and choose the one that aligns with your budget. From a free one-day contract to a high-yield 6-day plan, QFSCOIN gives you the flexibility to grow your assets your way. The platform supports automated mining without setup hassles—just select, confirm, and your mining begins.

Step 4: Withdraw earnings
Your mining profits are paid out daily. Once your contract matures, you can withdraw your earnings directly. The platform allows easy and quick withdrawals with no withdrawal fees or lock-ins.

Why QFSCOIN Is a Game-Changer

The crypto mining space is often intimidating to newcomers. From choosing the right equipment to worrying about fluctuating electricity bills, mining can feel inaccessible. But QFSCOIN flips the script by offering free cloud mining, no operational overhead, and fully passive income—all under the protection of U.S. regulation.

Unlike many platforms that lack clarity or have hidden fees, QFSCOIN is transparent, fast, and reliable. You don’t need technical skills or expensive gear. Just register, select a plan, and your assets start growing.

The inclusion of dogecoin mining and litecoin alongside bitcoin mining means users can diversify earnings while enjoying one of the best cloud mining setups available today.

So, whether you’re looking to dip your toes into crypto or want to scale up your mining income, QFSCOIN delivers a seamless, risk-managed, and trusted cloud mining solution.

Now’s your chance to mine DOGE, BTC, and LTC without lifting a finger. All it takes is one click—and you’re in.

Source: https://finbold.com/earn-bitcoin-as-passive-income-with-qfscoin-best-free-cloud-mining/

Source: https://finbold.com/earn-bitcoin-as-passive-income-with-qfscoin-best-free-cloud-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

PANews reported on August 19th that Tether, the world's largest digital asset company, announced the appointment of Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor, responsible for digital assets and US market strategy.
PANews2025/08/19 18:28

