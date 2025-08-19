SEC Postpones Multiple XRP ETF Decisions to October 2025

2025/08/19 18:40
  • Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Grayscale, and 21Shares XRP ETFs delayed till October.
  • The agency has extended the review period by 60 days for a comprehensive evaluation.
  • Eight of the pending spot ETF applications could receive simultaneous decisions soon.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed decisions on multiple XRP exchange-traded fund applications until October 2025, but extended review periods for major issuers like Canary Capital, Bitwise, CoinShares, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The regulatory agency announced the delays as part of comprehensive evaluation procedures for cryptocurrency investment products.

The 21Shares Core XRP Trust faced the first extension, with its August 20 deadline pushed to October 19 following a 60-day review period. The extension gives the SEC additional time to gather public comments and assess regulatory concerns under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Multiple Issuers Face Coordinated Review Timeline

The SEC has applied similar delays to Grayscale, CoinShares, and Bitwise XRP ETF filings, aligning all decisions with the October 19 deadline. Analysts expect the agency to handle these applications consistently with previous Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF review processes.

Meanwhile, eight pending spot ETF applications, including Franklin Templeton, REX-Osprey, and WisdomTree, could receive final decisions by October 18 under the coordinated timeline. This approach mirrors the SEC’s handling of Bitcoin ETF applications, where multiple issuers received simultaneous approval or rejection decisions. The 21Shares Trust originally filed its proposal on February 6, with an updated Amendment No. 1 submitted on February 12.  

Altcoin ETF Reviews Follow Similar Pattern

The SEC has extended review periods for various altcoin ETFs beyond XRP, including Solana-based funds that face October deadlines. Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF applications have also received deadline extensions despite existing approved products from Hashdex and Franklin Templeton.

CoinShares Litecoin ETF faced delays before its August 24 deadline, with October 23 now serving as the final decision date. Canary Capital and Grayscale have submitted competing LTC ETF applications that will face evaluation under the extended timeline.

The October deadline period will also determine the SEC’s position on staking features for the 21Shares Ethereum ETF and Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF. These decisions could establish precedents for yield-generating cryptocurrency investment products.

Market Implications and Industry Response

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, announced it will not pursue an XRP ETF application, contrasting with its aggressive Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF strategies. This decision removes a major potential issue from the competitive landscape.

Related: “ETH and XRP Will Tax the Poor”: Pierre Rochard Slams Tokenization Thesis

Other pending cryptocurrency ETF applications include Cardano, Hedera, Litecoin, Avalanche, Dogecoin, and PENGU. The SEC’s handling of XRP applications could influence approval prospects for these alternative cryptocurrencies.

The coordinated October timeline suggests the SEC is developing comprehensive frameworks for cryptocurrency ETF evaluation rather than reviewing applications individually. This approach could streamline future applications while establishing clear precedents.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sec-delays-xrp-etf-decisions-to-october-2025-extends-reviews-for-major-issuers/

