Best Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Rally: Cardano, Chainlink & Remittix Are Must-Haves

2025/08/19 18:50
As the market prepares for its next big move, investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now that combine strong fundamentals and real-world demand. Remittix is emerging as a standout, already raising over $20.2 million with more than 608 million tokens sold at $0.0969. Alongside Remittix, both Cardano and Chainlink continue to attract institutional interest, making them altcoins that could lead the charge in the coming months.

Cardano (ADA) Momentum Grows With Institutional Backing

Cardano remains one of the top crypto under $1 to watch, backed by a $71 million development fund that supports ongoing upgrades to its DeFi project ecosystem. Recent whale accumulation has helped ADA price stabilize near key resistance, with analysts pointing to short-term targets around $1.20.AD 4nXeNAv4WrS3 FDXY0xfQ erVVzIwBpeRYl1L5pNvXgVqSAPPBAzh 5D8Xp3 uDeCasHIjd0W3xRsKQmoD8UU3OKlMvD1UpNCWP5r6gFPy4ufRsFcYYrjs 4bq0oLsePjutrhKcg 2w?key=SdqtMt8DlE9VnGA 1X584A

Source: TradingView

Cardano’s smart contract network continues to integrate with cross-chain DeFi projects and crypto staking platforms, increasing utility. For many traders, ADA is not just a new altcoin to watch, but also a long-term crypto with passive income potential, making it a serious candidate for the next crypto rally.

Chainlink (LINK) Expands Core Utility in DeFi

Chainlink has firmly positioned itself as a crypto with real utility, providing the data backbone for decentralized exchanges and enterprise blockchain adoption. The rollout of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is enhancing connectivity across networks, a key factor for high growth crypto projects in 2025.

AD 4nXfH56QTW BOgG428QBk7agVcoDCo3iuDvNfJ8hyO WMcv7NSr7od7BTBgNqW328DEWRLQOAZbgFmXafT UmfzahTFBNrNFaiR9claThbFVkTKsIvoMaiLdgnT10F2bAJKpok7RK4w?key=SdqtMt8DlE9VnGA 1X584A

With strong adoption among Layer 2 Ethereum alternatives and institutional pilots, LINK is increasingly seen as an undervalued crypto project. Analysts suggest that rising demand for oracles and secure off-chain data could make Chainlink one of the best DeFi projects 2025 investors can accumulate.

Why Remittix Is Quietly Becoming the Breakout Presale of 2025

Remittix has been tipped as the next 100x crypto, with whale buying and steady community growth driving demand. Priced at $0.0969, the Remittix DeFi project has already surpassed $20.2 million raised, selling more than 608 million tokens. Unlike speculative meme coins, RTX solves real-world problems with its PayFi model for global money transfers.

Key highlights fueling momentum:

  • Wallet beta confirmed for Q3 2025 launch
  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries
  • Over $20M already raised with heavy whale support
  • Transparent and audited by CertiK
  • Positioned as a crypto solving real world problems

Use cases extend from freelancers needing instant settlement, to remitters sending money abroad with low gas fees and transparent rates. Even more significantly ,now the project has hit $20M, Remittix will reveal its first centralized exchange listing, opening a new chapter of liquidity and market visibility. These milestones explain why investors increasingly argue Remittix is the best crypto presale of the year.

Final Thoughts: Best Crypto To Buy Before the Rally

As the market gears up for another surge, Cardano, Chainlink, and Remittix stand out as the best altcoins to accumulate. ADA continues to expand its DeFi footprint, LINK remains core to blockchain infrastructure, but RTX is the new altcoin to watch thanks to its unmatched real-world payment utility. Experts suggest this could be the crypto presale that changes everything, cementing RTX as a top contender in 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

