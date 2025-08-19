A Simple Guide to Measuring Time and Labor in Programming

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Experiment Definition

3. Experiment Design and Conduct

3.1 Latin Square Designs

3.2 Subjects, Tasks and Objects

3.3 Conduct

3.4 Measures

4. Data Analysis

4.1 Model Assumptions

4.2 Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

4.3 Treatment Comparisons

4.4 Effect Size and Power Analysis

5. Experiment Limitations and 5.1 Threats to the Conclusion Validity

5.2 Threats to Internal Validity

5.3 Threats to Construct Validity

5.4 Threats to External Validity

6. Discussion and 6.1 Duration

6.2 Effort

7. Conclusions and Further Work, and References

We used the time records of subjects to define the following measures:

\ Duration: It is the elapsed time in minutes to write the program. Before starting the program assignment, subjects wrote down the current time. When they completed the program, they registered the finish time; then we calculate the difference in minutes between start and finish time.

\ Effort: It measures the amount of labor spent to perform a task. It is the total programming effort in person-minutes to write a program. Total effort for a pair is the duration multiplied by two. Tables 3 and 4 show the measures (in minutes) collected for the experiment.

