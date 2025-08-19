Everything Blockchain plans to launch the first blockchain + speculation index in the US market

PANews reported on August 19th that Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) announced its plan to build the most diversified blockchain asset portfolio in the U.S. public market. The portfolio will be anchored by blue-chip assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH), while also encompassing high-growth sectors such as AI tokens, gaming/metaverse projects, and cultural memecoins.

The company stated that this single stock will provide investors with a balanced option of stability and speculation, filling the gap in the public market for innovative blockchain investment tools. EBZT plans to implement this strategy through an OTC listing platform, with assets held in third-party custody and subject to risk management oversight by the board of directors.