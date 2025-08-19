Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Dogecoin (DOGE) kan te maken krijgen met een Monero-achtige aanval van 51%. Hierdoor kan de DOGE prijs onder druk komen te staan. Op het moment van schrijven is de Dogecoin koers al aan het dalen, maar wanneer stopt deze daling? Kan DOGE zijn momentum herpakken of zien we straks een flinke DOGE crash? Dogechain en een Monero-achtige aanval De blockchain- en gedecentraliseerde AI-infrastructuurproject gemeenschap van Qubic heeft zijn focus verlegt van Monero naar Dogecoin. Dit komt mede door het feit dat DOGE op dit moment te maken heeft met sterke verkoopdruk, waardoor de aandacht van de gemeenschap getrokken is. Na de aanval van 51% op privacy blockchain Monero vorige week, lijkt het er nu op dat de Qubic gemeenschap zich op Dogecoin richt. Dit kan grote gevolgen hebben voor de DOGE koers, waardoor het voor investeerders en handelaren van belang is om dit in de gaten te houden. Sergey Ivancheglo, de oprichter van het project, kondigde de update op 17 augustus 2025 aan na een succesvolle aanval op Monero. Er was een openbare stemming waarbij er gekozen kon worden uit Zcash, Dogecoin en Kaspa. Dogecoin kwam met meer dan 300 stemmen er flink bovenuit. The #Qubic community has chosen #Dogecoin. pic.twitter.com/EnevIZUAw5 — Come-from-Beyond (@c___f___b) August 17, 2025 Krijgt Dogecoin te maken met een 51% aanval? Vorige week zagen we dat de Qubic gemeenschap zes blokken binnen het Monero blockchain netwerk had in de 51% aanval. Niet heel lang daarna nodigde Ivancheglo de Qubic gemeenschap uit om een ander ASIC-compatibel proof-of-work-netwerk als het volgende doelwit te selecteren. Hierbij waren direct de pijlen gericht op DOGE. De Qubic gemeenschap beweert dat er verder geen kwaad achter de acties zit. Zij noemen het een ‘stresstest’. De test zou gericht zijn op het benadrukken van de verkracht van haar miningmodel. Dit mining model heet useful proof-of-work. De inkomsten uit de miningpool worden besteed aan het kopen en verbranden van QUBIC tokens. De gemeenschap beweert dat zij Monero of Dogecoin niet willen ontwrichten. Toch zijn er al meerdere zorgen geuit over de aanvallen en de veiligheid van de systemen. Can I ask. What is the advantage other than the price manipulation of Qubic token via the buy back burn? I mean kudos on a massive PR campaign. But I am curious. — Son of a Tech (@SonOfATech) August 17, 2025 Dogecoin daalt We zien op dit moment dat Dogecoin te maken heeft met flinke verkoopdruk. Hierdoor is de koers in de afgelopen 7 dagen met meer dan 3% gedaald. Als we kijken naar de koers daling van de afgelopen 30 dagen, dan zien we een daling van bijna 14%. DOGE wees de $ 0,255 van vorige week af, en de DOGE prijs moet zich hierdoor opnieuw zien te herstellen. De memecoin wordt op dit moment verhandeld voor $ 0,2168. Door het nieuws van de Qubic gemeenschap kan er nog meer twijfel ontstaan bij investeerders en handelaren om te investeren in DOGE. Hierdoor zal de verkoopdruk van de memecoin hoger liggen, waardoor de koers nog verder kan dalen. Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025? Gaat DOGE crashen in augustus 2025? Als je een beetje in de cryptomarkt zit, dan weet je dat memecoins een stuk makkelijker crashen dan bijvoorbeeld Bitcoin (BTC). Hierdoor is er veel angst ontstaat dat DOGE in 2025, en misschien zelfs in augustus 2025, gaat crashen. #DOGE 4H CHART Close to getting a death cross This is bearish I expect a price drop to 0.20-0.25$ Not financial advice pic.twitter.com/z6wMjd9aRG — Jonathan Hosman (@JonathanHosman) August 19, 2025 Voor handelaren en investeerders is het in ieder geval van belang om de DOGE koers voldoende in de gaten te houden. De koers handelde de afgelopen 7 dagen tussen de $ 0,2166 en $ 0,2539. Dit wijst op volatiliteit. Op het moment dat DOGE de ondersteuning van $ 0,21 verliest, is het mogelijk dat we een DOGE crash gaan zien en de koers nog verder daalt. Als Dogecoin juist de $ 0,25 kan vasthouden en de $ 0,26 kan doorbreken, is het mogelijk dat de DOGE koers in augustus 2025 gaat stijgen. 