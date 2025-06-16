AguilaTrades increases BTC position to $317 million, liquidation price is $101,426

PANews reported on June 16 that according to monitoring by Ember, after the BTC rebounded at noon, trader @AguilaTrades made a floating profit of $4.18 million, and then added 500 BTC to expand the total position to $317 million. Currently, his position is a 20x leveraged long order, holding 2,974 BTC, with an opening price of $105,305 and a liquidation price of $101,426, with a current floating profit of $4.18 million.
Previously, he had expanded his position to US$434 million by continuously adding positions, but he suffered a loss of US$12.48 million after BTC pulled back.
