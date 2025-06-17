The Blockchain Group raises €7.2 million to advance Bitcoin Vault strategy

PANews reported on June 17 that European listed company The Blockchain Group (ALTBG) announced that it had completed approximately 7.2 million euros in financing through an ATM-style capital increase agreement with TOBAM, issuing 1.6 million new shares at an average price of 4.49 euros per share. The funds raised will be used to continue to advance its "Bitcoin Treasury Company" strategy, aiming to increase the number of bitcoins held per share in the long term. TOBAM's three funds subscribed for shares, including TOBAM Bitcoin CO2 Offset Fund, Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund and Blockchain Equity Fund.

