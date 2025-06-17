SBF appears in San Francisco to sell out satirical musical, with characters mocking Silicon Valley culture

PANews
2025/06/17 14:51
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has become one of the protagonists of the satirical musical "Luigi: The Musical". The play is set in Brooklyn Prison and imagines that SBF is a cellmate with two controversial figures, Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of murder, and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is involved in sexual crimes. The role of SBF in the play is played by actor André Margatini, who imitates the TED speech style, mocks Silicon Valley and its conceited culture, and even sings "Bay Area Baby" to satirize his own privileged background. The play was sold out immediately after its premiere at Taylor Street Theatre in San Francisco, and will be performed at The Independent, which can accommodate 500 people, on July 13.

