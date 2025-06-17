Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
Particl
PART$0.177-0.22%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1608-8.48%
ARK
ARK$0.4108-3.02%

A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest.

Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following its $373 million purchase earlier this month.

The timing of the firm’s sale aligned with a sharp surge in Circle’s stock price. CRCL touched a new intraday high of $165.60 on Monday before easing to close at $151.06, its highest closing price yet. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, the stock has climbed roughly 387%, nearly quintupling in under two weeks.

Ark’s sell-off sales were spread across three of its actively managed ETFs. These included ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), trimming 196,367, 92,310, and 53,981 CRCL, respectively. 

The total value of the cumulative 342,658 shares sold stands at approximately $51.7 million, representing about 7.6% of Ark’s initial 4.5 million-share position in Circle. Despite trimming its holdings, Ark Invest still holds over 4.15 million shares of Circle, now valued at approximately $628 million, well above its original $373 million investment.

Circle’s IPO has continued to draw attention across the industry, particularly following its explosive debut on the first day of trading. Another early backer, Sigil Fund, recently disclosed a 4x return on its CRCL stake, and industry optimism for more upside is strong particularly as stablecoins gain traction in mainstream finance.

Beyond Circle’s CRCL sales, other trades by Ark Invest on the same day included reductions in its Meta (META) holdings and new purchases in stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and DoorDash (DASH).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn’t simply a policy — it’s to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%
Threshold
T$0.01572-5.12%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:05
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,614.7-1.44%
Ethereum
ETH$3,414.44-4.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004716-0.67%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/29 03:00
The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), after BTC fell below $113,000, the floating profits of "insider whales" reached a new high.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,614.7-1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1134-5.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:18

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position