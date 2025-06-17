Sygnum Bank Expands Board With Leaders From UBS, Vodafone, and Swiss Re to Drive Global Growth

2025/06/17 16:30
Sygnum Bank has announced the expansion of its board of directors to support its global growth strategy, welcoming industry leaders Pia Tischhauser and Vinod Kumar.

Tischhauser, a member of the Swiss Re Supervisory Board and former BCG Executive Committee member, brings over two decades of experience in financial services strategy and transformation. Kumar, Vice-Chairman of private equity group Everstone and former CEO of Vodafone Business, adds his expertise in scaling technology enterprises and entering new markets. Gabriela Maria Payer, who has served on the board since 2018 and held various governance roles, has been formally appointed Chairwoman. This board expansion follows Sygnum’s recent achievement of Unicorn status and significant business growth, including a 1000% increase in total trades and a loan book growth of nearly 200% in 2024. Notably, Payer’s previous roles at UBS, where she was involved in founding UBS e-banking, further enhance the board’s capabilities. The new members are expected to play a crucial role in driving Sygnum’s next stage of innovation and global partnerships, reinforcing its position in the digital asset banking sector.

