Bank of America lists Bitcoin as one of the most disruptive innovations of the millennium

PANews
2025/06/17 17:03
BRC20.COM
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, the global research department of Bank of America released a report that included Bitcoin in the list of the most disruptive technological innovations in the past 1,000 years. The long-term trend chart released by the bank shows that from key breakthroughs in printing to quantum computing, Bitcoin is located in the steep range of the technology acceleration curve, alongside the Internet, microprocessors and electric vehicles, and is regarded as a systematic innovation rather than a purely speculative asset. The report emphasizes that Bitcoin challenges the traditional monetary system through a decentralized architecture and promotes the rapid development of the digital asset industry.

Although Bank of America has not yet opened direct Bitcoin transactions, its CEO Brian Moynihan said that it will quickly integrate cryptocurrency payment services after the regulation is clarified. At the Davos Forum in January this year, he mentioned that if the rules are established to ensure security, the banking system will be involved in the crypto trading business on a large scale.

