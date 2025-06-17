British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announces Bitcoin financial policy

PANews reported on June 17 that according to investing.com, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that it had obtained a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan and established a new financial policy focused on Bitcoin. The company established a subsidiary Tao Alpha PTE. LTD in Singapore to manage fund assets. The new policy allows up to two-thirds of cash reserves to be allocated to Bitcoin and stablecoins. The funds will be used to expand the Bittensor decentralized open source network and AI cryptocurrency development, including increasing the recruitment of technical personnel.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.