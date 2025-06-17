Malaysia launches digital asset hub to test stablecoins and programmable money

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the launch of the "Digital Asset Innovation Center" plan at the 2025 Sasana seminar. The regulatory sandbox is led by the Malaysian central bank and will allow the testing of innovative applications such as ringgit stablecoins and programmable payments, aiming to promote the country to become a regional fintech center. Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of the Malaysian central bank, said that the country is simultaneously upgrading the Rentas payment system, exploring cross-border payment interconnection and asset tokenization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.