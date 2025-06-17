iPower Inc., a publicly traded company, announces a strategic shift toward crypto-finance and blockchain infrastructure services

PANews June 17 news, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed e-commerce and supply chain platform iPower Inc. announced that the board of directors approved a major strategic transformation and will be reorganized into a crypto asset management and blockchain infrastructure services company. The company plans to launch a Bitcoin reserve strategy and incorporate Bitcoin into the corporate financial system as a long-term value storage tool. In addition to establishing Bitcoin reserves, iPower will rely on the existing e-commerce platform SuperSuite to expand blockchain-related retail services, including cloud computing power retail, home mining machine distribution and cold wallet product line development. The company emphasized that the existing business will continue to operate, but the focus will shift to the digital asset economy in the future. Specific implementation plans and partner information are expected to be announced in the coming months.

