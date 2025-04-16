Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.16)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/16 Update:

Memecoin's daily trading volume on Solana DEX exceeds 2.1 billion, returning to the level of early February

PumpSwap's trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded US$460 million, and the cumulative trading volume exceeded 10.1 billion, and its market share expanded

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!