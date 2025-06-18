VanEck's planned Solana spot ETF has been registered with DTCC under the ticker VSOL

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate , the Solana ( SOL ) spot ETF that VanEck plans to launch has been registered with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ( DTCC ) in the United States, with the code VSOL , marking that the product is one step closer to official listing. The ETF still needs to obtain regulatory and exchange approval. Previously, several US asset management companies have submitted Solana ETF applications to the SEC and submitted revised registration statements in mid- June . Bloomberg analysts expect that it is expected to be approved within three to five weeks at the earliest, or listed in July . VanEck has not yet announced the official trading date of VSOL .

