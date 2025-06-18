Ohio HB 116 “Bitcoin Bill of Rights” Passed Unanimously

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, the Ohio House of Representatives Technology and Innovation Committee passed HB 116 with 13 votes in unanimous votes. The bill protects the rights of individuals to self-custody digital assets, ensures mining and node operations, and provides a capital gains tax exemption of $200 per digital asset transaction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.