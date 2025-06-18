The State Administration of Foreign Exchange will implement a package of innovative foreign exchange policies in the pilot free trade zones

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the State Administration of Foreign Exchange will implement a package of foreign exchange innovation policies in the free trade pilot zones, including 10 facilitation policies such as optimizing new international trade settlement and expanding the qualified foreign limited partner (QFLP) pilot program, to actively support the free trade pilot zone's upgrading strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.