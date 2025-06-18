US regulators plan to relax bank capital ratio restrictions, which may boost US debt trading

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Bloomberg, US regulators are considering reducing the enhanced leverage ratio (eSLR) of large banks by up to 1.5 percentage points to reduce capital requirements and ease trading restrictions on the $29 trillion US Treasury market. The plan may leave room for discussion on excluding US Treasury bonds from the calculation. Some experts warned that this move may not necessarily stimulate banks to increase their holdings of US Treasury bonds, but may increase the fragility of the financial system. Arthur Hayes said this marks the path to exempting US Treasury bonds from the SLR has been launched.

