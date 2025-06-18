Analysis: Bitcoin needs to hold the current support range to maintain the upward trend, and may climb to $140,000 by the end of this summer

2025/06/18 15:04
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Matrixport analysis, in the past 18 months, changes in global liquidity have repeatedly reflected Bitcoin trends in advance and are considered important "leading indicators." However, as the market structure evolves, the predictive effectiveness of the model is weakening and requires continuous verification and dynamic adjustment.

Currently, the price of Bitcoin is fluctuating between $105,000 and $110,000, which is basically consistent with the 13-week lag rhythm suggested by the model. If the correlation continues to be effective, Bitcoin needs to hold the current support range to maintain the upward expectation and may further climb to $140,000 by the end of this summer.

