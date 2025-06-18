K33: New spot altcoin ETFs may give rise to attractive long-short strategies

PANews
2025/06/18 19:36
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199--%
U
U$0.01101-0.18%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, digital asset brokerage and research company K33 said that under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is more inclined towards cryptocurrencies, new spot altcoin ETFs may be launched in the coming months, and relevant approvals may give rise to attractive long and short strategies. Currently, eight issuers have submitted spot Solana (SOL) ETF applications, and the SEC also requires them to add pledge content when updating their applications, which may mean that pledge will become a component of Ethereum and Solana ETFs. In addition, there are ETF applications for crypto assets such as LTC, XRP and DOGE.

K33 analyst Lunde pointed out that unlike the "Grayscale effect" when Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were launched in the early days, Grayscale Solana Trust has never traded at a discount and has low holding risk; while Litecoin Trust often trades at a discount, and only two issuers have applied for its ETF, which may face capital outflow risks after its launch. Therefore, Lunde believes that after the launch of the ETF, the trading strategy of going long on Solana and shorting Litecoin is quite attractive, especially if the two are listed at the same time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin mining and treasury firm MARA Holdings was a big beneficiary of Bitcoin's price increases.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,287.34-1.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 20:07
Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.0082-1.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:51
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0.008909-7.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001762-11.36%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5736-5.19%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000986-6.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/03 00:14

Trending News

More

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes